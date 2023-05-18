Alia Bhatt Exudes Boss Lady Vibes In White As She Returns From Seoul; Watch

Alia Bhatt is back from Seoul, South Korea. On Wednesday night, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport when she looked simple yet prettiest in her comfy avatar. Alia sported a white top and paired it with black trousers. She was also seen carrying a handbag. Alia was also seen greeting paps with a smile and waving at them before leaving.

Soon after the video of the actress surfaced online, fans rushed to the comment section to shower love on her. While some called her ‘beautiful as always’, others pointed out that she had a ‘Korean touch’ in her attire. “People after visiting korean can easily opt their clothing style," one of the users wrote.

Alia Bhatt was in Seoul to attend her first ever Gucci event as its India brand ambassador. For the mega global event, the Bollywood actress wore a black mini dress with polka-dotted cutouts. She paired it with black sky-high heels and also carried a transparent Gucci Jackie 1961 bag. She kept her accessories minimal to let the ensemble take centrestage. Her hair was neatly tied back into a ponytail, drawing attention to her eyes.

Alia Bhatt was seated next to K-pop singer IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun. Alongside Alia and IU, various South Korean stars graced the show. The star-studded lineup included Lee Jung-jae from “Squid Game," Woo Do Hwan, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Je Hoon, THE BOYZ members Younghoon and Juyeon, aespa’s Winter, ITZY’s Ryujin, IVE’s Leeseo, Shin Hyun Been, BIBI, Lee Yeon Hee, ewJeans Hanni, Kim Hye Soo, and Lim Ji Yeon. The event, that took place at Gyeongbokgung Palace in the city, celebrated Gucci’s 25th anniversary in the country.