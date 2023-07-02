Alia Bhatt FINALLY Reveals The Trailer Launch Date Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani; Check It Out

2023 seems to be a good year for actress Alia Bhatt as she will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film has been making the headlines for all the right reasons and the excitement of the fans has been amped up further after the makers released the first song ‘Tum Kya Mile’. While the film featuring Alia with her real life BFF Ranveer Singh is still a month away, the audience are eager to catch a glimpse of the trailer. And it seems the wait is finally coming to an end.

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and dropped a boomerang of herself announcing the trailer launch date of Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahani. Pointing her four fingers for the camera with a subtle smile on her face, Alia shared that the trailer is all set to unravel on July 4tj. She wrote, “Trailer out on the 4th of July #rockyaurranikipremkahani".

Advertisement

Take a look.

Speaking about the first song from the film, Tum Kya Mile gives us a glimpse into everything Karan Johar’s cinema quintessentially stands for. The song sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh has become an instant hit. Apart from that, the movie also marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.