Alia Bhatt Flaunts No Makeup Look In Latest Selfie, Impressed Fans Call Her 'Cuteness Overloaded'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved Bollywood actress and there is no doubt about it. The actress often drops pictures of herself on social media, sharing a glimpse of her behind-the-camera life with her fans. On Wednesday too, Alia surprised her fans with a morning selfie.

Alia took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a photo in which she was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. The actress kept her tresses open and opted for no makeup. “2.3 seconds after I’m left alone," she wrote in the caption.

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans and followers flooded the comments section, complimenting the actress. While one of the users called her ‘cuteness overloaded’, another fans simply wrote, ‘I love you’. “You are beautiful," one of the comments read. Several other users also dropped fire and red heart emojis. Check out the picture here: