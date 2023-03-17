Alia Bhatt rang in her 30th birthday on March 15 and later dropped a photo dump from her celebrations. The Brahmastra actress received an outpouring of love from fans and industry colleagues alike, including a heartfelt message from her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot. The Wonder Woman actress showed her affection in the birthday message. “Happy birthday ma," she wrote in the comments section of Alia Bhatt’s birthday post.

The post featured a series of photos, including one where Alia Bhatt was blowing out candles on her delicious birthday cake. Other pictures also show her posing with mom Soni Razdan, husband Ranbir Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt. She kept her caption simple by writing “thirty" in all caps along with a sunshine emoticon. Apart from Gal Gadot, several other celebs including Lilly Singh, Shibani Akhtar, Jay Shetty, Gauahar Khan also poured in love for the actress on her special day.

Alia Bhatt’s loved ones also joined the birthday celebrations on social media. Neetu Kapoor posted a throwback photo and penned “Happy birthday Bahurani. Only love and more love" with a crown emoticon. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, also shared a throwback photo of the actress and wished her a happy birthday with the endearing nickname “Aaloo."

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. The film also stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, and Matthias Schweighofer. The last schedule of the film’s shoot is currently underway in London. Heart of Stone is slated to release on Netflix later this year.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has recently completed shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Bhatt was in Kashmir with her daughter for the last schedule of her film. Apart from her, Karan Johar’s directorial also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi.

