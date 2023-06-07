Alia Bhatt Glows In Pink Ethnic Wear As She Steps Out Without Makeup, Fans Call Her Pretty; Watch

Alia Bhatt is known for natural beauty and radiant skin. She has many times left her fans in awe of her flawless skin. And today was no different day when she was spotted in the city in a stunning pink colour kurta. Social media platforms quickly lit up with praise for the actress, as fans couldn’t help but compliment her effortless beauty.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Alia was seen coming out of a building. She was wearing a pink colour kurta and is holding a big water bottle. Her hair is tied in a bun style but what grabbed everyone’s attention was her no makeup. Alia was glowing as she pose for the shutterbugs. Video capturing Alia Bhatt’s makeup-free look has gone viral. Fans took to social media to shower the actress with compliments, with many calling her pretty, beautiful. One of the fans wrote, “From student of the year to glowing mom she came a long way." Another wrote, “Simple & Beautiful."

Earlier in the day, she dropped a photo in which she was seen flaunting her million-dollar smile. The actress kept her tresses open and opted for no makeup. “2.3 seconds after I’m left alone," she wrote in the caption.