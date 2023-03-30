Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned 30 this year in March and she had a special gift in store for her fans before her birthday month ended. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a video revealing 30 facts about her to mark her 30th birthday. The video includes all sorts of fun facts about her from the actress revealing that she is messy to showing her bond with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

She further reveals that her pet peeve is people tapping her on the shoulder. When Alia is irritated or angry, she watches an episode of friends and she is fine. She also reveals what her obsession is. It’s cleaning her ears, nails and feet. What does the actress prefer to do after work? She says it is watching an episode of any show over watching a movie. Also, reading puts Alia Bhatt to sleep. Moreover, she also revealed that she was obsessed with mehendi as a kid but during her wedding, she got bored of putting her mehendi, however, she managed to put it. The video ended with Alia’s team members surprising her with her birthday cake in her vanity van.

Watch the full video here:

Recently, Alia took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her London diaries and it is all things adorable. Her London photo dump consists of a romantic walk with Ranbir and cute photos with Shaheen among many other things. In the first photo, Ranbir and Alia can be seen holding each other close as they walk down the streets of London. The couple is twinning in black and facing their back to the camera. In the second photo, Alia poses solo in a cute white top. She also posed with her sister Shaheen in one of the photos. Sharing the snaps, she wrote, “LDN 2023 🍰"

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the shooting of her highly anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the same, she was in Kashmir with her daughter Raha. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

