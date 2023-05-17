Alia Bhatt Has a Ball in Seoul; Joins Trolls In Making Fun of Her Bag and Binges on Pizza

Alia Bhatt attended her first Gucci event as its India brand ambassador. For the global event, Alia wore a black mini dress with polka-dotted cutouts, paired with black sky-high heels and carried a transparent Gucci Jackie 1961 bag. She kept her accessories minimal to let the ensemble take centrestage. Her hair was neatly tied back into a ponytail, drawing attention to her eyes.

Now, taking to her Instagram, Alia shared a series of pictures from the event and one photo has her gorging on a big slice of pizza in a car. Looks like the actress had a lot of fun on her maiden outing as the luxury brand’s global ambassador. Sharing photos from the event, Alia wrote in the caption, “Yes the bag was empty", referring to the trolling she received for the transparent bag.

At the event, Alia was seen carrying a transparent handbag at the event. Eeagle-eyed social media users noticed that there was nothing in the bag. The luxurious yet empty bag left many confused. Many took to the comments section of Vogue India’s post featuring Alia’s look and asked Alia why she would carry an empty purse. “That purse is empty," a user pointed out. “Bag is empty so why alia is carrying," asked another.

Alia Bhatt was seated next to K-pop singer IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun. Alongside Alia and IU, various South Korean stars graced the show. The star-studded lineup included Lee Jung-jae from “Squid Game," Woo Do Hwan, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Je Hoon, THE BOYZ members Younghoon and Juyeon, aespa’s Winter, ITZY’s Ryujin, IVE’s Leeseo, Shin Hyun Been, BIBI, Lee Yeon Hee, ewJeans Hanni, Kim Hye Soo, and Lim Ji Yeon. The event, that took place at Gyeongbokgung Palace in the city, celebrated Gucci’s 25th anniversary in the country.