Alia Bhatt Has The Cutest Reaction To Shaheen Bhatt’s Pics; Says 'Calm Down With The Gorgeousness...'

Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt have a strong bond. They enjoy going on trips together and always uplift each other on social media. Recently, Shaheen shared stunning photos from a photoshoot on her Instagram. Alia couldn’t help but gush over her sister’s beauty and wrote a sweet message for her on her Instagram story.

Shaheen posted the pictures on her Instagram with the caption, “Once in a very blue moon…" She looked beautiful in a cream white suit with printed flower motifs, wearing her hair down in loose waves.

Reacting to the pictures, Alia posted them on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “Hey.. can you like calm down with the gorgeousness? No? Okay cool."

Last month, it was reported that Alia gave her elder sister two flats in Mumbai’s Juhu area. The flats are valued at over ₹7 crore. They are located in Gigi Apartments on AB Nair Road in Juhu and have a combined area of approximately 2,086.75 sq ft, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Alia and Shaheen’s production company, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd, also purchased a flat in Mumbai’s Bandra West for ₹37.80 crore.

Last year, Alia made her debut as a producer with her company Eternal Sunshine, producing the Netflix film Darlings. The dark comedy drama, directed by Jasmeet K Reen, featured Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. Recently, Alia also made her debut at the Met Gala 2023, wearing a Prabal Gurung design. The photos were initially shared by Shaheen on Instagram, with the caption “Angel (white heart emoji)."

Recently, Alia took home her fifth Filmfare award for her portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Her upcoming project is Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, where she will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film is scheduled to release in July. That apart, Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut in August with the Netflix film Heart of Stone, alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.