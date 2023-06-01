Alia Bhatt Holds Raha Close As They Get Papped Following Actress' Grandfather’s Demise; Watch

In an unfortunate incident, Alia Bhatt on Thursday lost her grandfather Narendranath Razdan. The actress took to her social media to pay an emotional tribute. Well, today in the evening she was spotted with her daughter Raha. She was seen holding Raha close to herself as she walks inside the building.

In the video, Alia was seen wearing a white colour loose tee paired with denim and Raha was seen in her arms. Her face was not visible as they were captured from far away. The video quickly went viral. Many fans also expressed their condolence for her loss. Earlier in the day, she shared a throwback video from his birthday celebrations. Alia wrote in her caption, “My grandpa. My hero. Played golf till 93, worked till 93. Made the best omelette. Told the best stories. Played the violin. Played with his great granddaughter. Loved his cricket. Loved his sketching. Loved his family and till the very last moment.. loved his life." Alia Bhatt added, “My heart is full of sorrow but also full of joy .. because all my grandpa did is give us joy and for that feel blessed and grateful to have been brought up by all the light he had to give. Until we meet again."

Alia Bhatt’s mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan wrote, “Daddy. Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth. We are so thankful to have called you ours. So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul. You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive. Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours. We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again."

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jee Le Zaraa.