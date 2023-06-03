Alia Bhatt Hugs Her Grandfather, Ranbir Kapoor Enjoys a Drink With Him In Unseen Video; Watch

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and shared a video remembering her late father, Narendra Nath Razdan. The video captured several glimpses of Alia Bhatt’s late grandfather and the moments he spent with his family members.

In the clip, Ranbir Kapoor was seen enjoying a drink with Alia’s grandfather. Another photo in the video featured the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress, her mother Soni and her sister Shaheen posing with Narendra Nath. The video also shared a glimpse of Alia’s grandfather’s recent birthday celebration. Besides this, Soni also added Narendra Nath’s unseen young-age pictures to the video to make it even more heartwarming.

In the caption of her post, Soni called her late father ‘one of a kind. Original rockstar. Amazing architect’. She penned down a long note and recalled her childhood days with him.

“Daddy was the most joyful fun loving creative and life affirming man I’ve ever met. Our childhood was spent in a veritable alternate universe with daddy whenever he was around. We would either be regaled with stories he made up while relating them to us … about the good girl Neelam and her naughty little brother Gagan, or the imaginary Chunu, whom adults couldn’t see but we could - or he would play his violin for us - or imitate Groucho Marx … oh the list was endless," a part of Soni’s note read.

Soni Razdan also recalled how her father used to play golf ‘3 times a week until Covid hit’. She concluded by saying that it is difficult to ‘imagine life without you’. “How on earth will we manage. In grief but also in gratitude that you were our daddy, our granpa and our inspiration @tinala13 @shaheenb @aliaabhatt @jan_hertz @synncloud," she concluded.

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan passed away on Thursday, June 1. He was 95. The actress’ grandfather was unwell for a while now and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.