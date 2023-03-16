Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has dropped a series of gorgeous photos from her 30th birthday celebrations. Alia celebrated her birthday in London in the presence of her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The couple was joined by Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia turned 30 on March 15.

In one of the photos, Alia is giving a tight hug to her hubby Ranbir as they pose for an adorable photo. The actress simply captioned her photos as: “THIRTY." She also added a shining sun emoji to the caption.

Alia’s family members and friends also took to their social media handles to wish the ‘Darlings’ star on her special day. Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a major throwback photo of hers and wrote “Happy birthday BAHURANI. Only love n more love" with a queen crown emoji. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who is also Ranbir’s cousin, called Alia “the best actress ever" in a heartfelt birthday post.

This marked Alia Bhatt’s first birthday since her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and giving birth to their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April last year. They welcomed Raha in November.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped the shooting of her highly anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the same, she was in Kashmir with her daughter Raha. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has been receiving rave reviews for his latest release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film has become a massive hit earning positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

