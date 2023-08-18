Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor Shoot Together; Karan Johar Has THIS To Say; See Post

Alia Bhatt and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor have never shied away from praising each other in public. The duo recently shared gorgeous pictures on Instagram, possibly from a commercial shoot.

With a touch of humor, Alia, in collaboration with Kareena, posted the photo and captioned it, “Can it get any better… P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together…although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting "

Fans loved it, and even Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor joined the fun. KJo said, “We need a film with this cast ❤️," while Arjun joked, “Poo square."