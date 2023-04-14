Alia Bhatt Kisses Ranbir Kapoor, Blushes As Paparazzi Wish Them on Their Wedding Anniversary; Watch

Alia Bhatt did not stop herself from indulging in some PDA on her and Ranbir Kapoor’s first wedding anniversary. The couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, was out and about to check the progress of their under-construction house in Mumbai on Friday evening. While they were heading back from the site, Alia and Ranbir stopped their car to quickly accept greetings from the paparazzi for their anniversary.

While Ranbir stretched out and tried to shake as many hands as possible, Alia took a chance and planted a kiss on Ranbir’s cheek. However, she instantly blushed. The cute moment was captured by the cameras.

Advertisement

Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “The way she kissed him😍" a comment read. “She is so in love ❤️" added another. “Both are lovely ✨💕 god bless," added a third comment.

On their first anniversary, Alia took to her Instagram and shared unseen pictures from the proposal, haldi and wedding. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, “happy day." Neetu Kapoor also wished the couple by sharing an unseen picture from their wedding along with a sweet note. “Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings," she wrote.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir’s love saga began on the sets of Brahmastra. The couple was reportedly dating for more than 5 years before tying the knot. Despite the constant media attention, Alia and Ranbir kept their relationship relatively private. Before their wedding, they spoke about their relationship in a few interviews and were spotted together at various events and parties.

Advertisement

On the work front, Ranbir was seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar earlier this year and is currently filming for Animal. Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Brahmastra and now awaits the release of her upcoming film with Karan Johar, titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is also making her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here