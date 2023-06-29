Alia Bhatt Lip Syncs To Shreya Ghoshal's Part From 'Tum Kya Mile'' In New Reel; Fans React

It seems that Alia Bhatt can’t get over the first song from her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. ‘Tum Kya Mile’ which has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh has taken over the internet owing to portrayal of Bhatt in a chiffon saree, romancing with Ranveer Singh Yash Chopra’s Bollywood style. While the song itself opened to mixed reactions, Alia Bhatt has dropped another version of it in which she lip syncs to the song at a beach in an undisclosed holiday location.

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel in which she recreated her own little music video of Tum Kyu Mile. The clip starts with Alia’s hands stroking the water and creating ripples which then cuts to her face perfectly lip-syncing to the lyrics vocalised by Shreya Ghoshal. Alia also gave several expressions throughout the reel even when she was running on the beach. She penned the caption,"Pehle pahado mein aur ab beach pe… hum toh gaate rahenge #TumKyaMile “.

Her post was greeted with comments from celebs and fans alike. Neena Gupta wrote, “Lovely (with red heart emoji)". Soni Razdan and Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Not Alia synching lip for both male & female voices". Another one commented, “Literally waiting for this “. Someone else said, “Only Alia Bhatt can manage to look so beautiful without makeup too nobody else can relate to it "

Tum Kya Mile gives us a glimpse into everything Karan Johar cinema quintessentially stands for. There’s Alia clad in stunning chiffon sarees serenading Ranveer in the backdrop of snow-capped mountains. This marks Alia and Ranveer’s second collaboration after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.