Alia Bhatt Makes For A Menacing Villain In Heart of Stone Official Poster

Alia Bhatt fans are in for a treat as the first official poster of her highly anticipated Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, has been released. In the poster, Alia Bhatt looks breathtaking, captivating viewers with her charm and elegance. It’s truly remarkable how effortlessly she transitions into a negative character while still managing to hold our undivided attention. Portraying the antagonist, Keya Dhawan, Alia Bhatt proves her versatility as an actress and leaves us wanting more.

The poster showcases Alia Bhatt with her hair styled flawlessly, cascading down her shoulders. She sports a chic faux fur jacket in brown and black stripes, adding an extra touch of sophistication to her character. The combination of her striking appearance and the powerful aura she exudes in the poster is enough to make anyone root for a villain like Keya Dhawan.

Netflix shared the poster on Instagram with the caption, “Alia Bhatt is coming to hack our hearts and the Heart. Catch all the thrills and chills from Heart of Stone on August 11, only on Netflix."

Fans have flooded social media with their reactions, expressing their admiration for Alia Bhatt’s stunning appearance in the poster. One user simply exclaimed, “Wow," while another expressed, “Gangu winning hearts and how!" Another fan praised her as the “Queen ruling the global platform," and yet another wrote, “So excited to see her!"

The film features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in lead roles. The film is a spy-action thriller. Gal Gadot portrays Rachel Stone, a secret agent working for an organization called Charter. This agency takes charge when the government falls short and boasts the best-trained agents. Rachel’s mission is to protect a valuable object known as ‘The Heart.’ However, Alia Bhatt, playing the role of the malicious hacker, cunningly steals ‘The Heart’ right under their noses. It sets the stage for the ultimate showdown between the two characters, promising an intense and thrilling face-off.