Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut Gown Gets Compared to Deepika Padukone's Cannes Look

Alia Bhatt’s Met gala debut is getting mixed reactions from netizens on social media. A section of the internet was in fact quick to point out that her look bore similarities to Deepika Padukone’s Cannes look.

Alia Bhatt decided to opt for an absolutely stunning white gown studded with precious pearls for her mega debut at the gala in New York. As soon as Alia’s Met gala look went viral on social media, netizens began posting Deepika’s pearl look from the 75th Cannes film festival. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika had donned white pearl bustier and hand-embroidered collar over an ethereal white saree by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the Cannes.

Meanwhile, Alia is not only Bollywood diva at the MET Gala. Priyanka Chopra has also returned to the MET Gala red carpet for the fourth time. Priyanka confirmed her attendance while speaking with Variety’s journalist Marc Malkin. While she kept the details of her outfit under the wrap, she teased that it would be at par with the theme of the MET Gala this year. “Confirmed! @priyankachopra just told me she will be at the #MetGala on Monday. Says her look ‘will be on theme’ because she loves a theme but it will also have a ‘special element’," he tweeted.

The theme of the MET Gala is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honouring the German fashion designer. The legendary fashion designer died in 2019 at the age of 85.

