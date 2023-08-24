Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Her Body Image Struggle: 'I Would Always Feel Conscious'

Since her debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, Alia Bhatt has gone through a remarkable journey and established herself in Bollywood despite coming from a prominent film fraternity. As a successful star, she has been vocal about topics related to mental health and body positivity. Recently, Alia Bhatt candidly spoke about her struggles with body image during her youth. However, after welcoming her beloved daughter, Raha, last year with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia’s perspective has shifted and she has realised that worrying about physical appearance is not useful.

In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the Highway actress revealed that after giving birth to her child, she understood how incredible the human body is. She said, “How much it supports you, takes care of you and what it’s capable of doing. It’s so beautiful and it’s also, so much work for your body."

Talking about how she felt about her body during her younger days, Alia Bhatt revealed, “I might have been a bit critical of my body, about my weight, the way I look and that’s what I’d tell my younger self is, ‘You have years ahead of you. Don’t worry about the way your body is looking or where you feel like there’s a little bit of tubbiness or you’re feeling like little jiggly wiggly arm’."

“I think I would always feel very conscious about those things and I would be critical towards myself and after I had a baby I decided that I would never do that and whenever I’m on break, I enjoy myself, when I’m working, I’m healthy and I’m fat and it’s also about maintaining inner health," she added.

Discussing an alternate career path, Alia Bhatt mentioned that she never had a backup plan, but the actress claims she would have explored multiple job roles as she, “wouldn’t be satisfied with one thing." Acting, especially being in front of the camera, gives her a feeling of satisfaction. However, she feels that she might have been into fitness, a Pilates instructor, or even worked part time for a magazine or interior designer.