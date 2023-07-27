Alia Bhatt Picks Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani And Pooja Bhatt As Her Favourites From Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the talk of the nation since its commencement. The netizens have been loving the ‘OTT avatars’ of the housemates. The fever of the season has now touched reached Bollywood! Recently during the promotion of a film, actress Alia Bhatt shared her feelings about the show.

Alia, known for her candidness, described Elvish as a “rocky personality" while also highlighted that she loves his sense of humor . When it came to Manisha, Alia affectionately dubbed her the “Rani of the show" for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants. However, it was Pooja who earned a special place in Alia’s heart, as she fondly referred to her as the ‘Rani of her ghar and parivaar’ (home and family)