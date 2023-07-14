Alia Bhatt Picks Up Photographer's Lost 'Chappal' Lying On Street, Paps Scream 'Nahi...'; Watch

Alia Bhatt has been winning the internet with her heartfelt gesture on her recent dinner outing with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. On Thursday, Alia, who will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, dined out with her favourite women at a fancy restaurant in Mumbai. While the photographers rushed to click their pictures, one of them lost his footwear.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Alia is posing with her mom and sister outside the restaurant. When the actress starts heading to her car after posing for the paps, she spots a slipper in the way. “Ye kiska hai?" Alia asks paps. One photographer informs her that it belongs to one of the paparazzi. The actress quickly picks it up and hands it over to the concerned person. Alia’s sweet gesture has left netizens impressed.

One user wrote, “There is no one like Alia Bhatt, she is gentle with all people." Another one said, “She is always nice to everyone but people troll her unnecessarily but she always keeps smiling and focus on her work and family." A third user wrote, “It’s really so sweet of her… seriously so down to earth."