Alia Bhatt Poses In Frock, Smiles Cutely In This Unseen Throwback Pic From Her Childhood Days

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has shared an adorable throwback family picture on social media. Recently, she took to Twitter and shared a photo from the family’s visit to Seychelles when her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt was shooting for his 1996 directorial Papa Kehte Hain.

The unseen picture features Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan along with their two daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. It shows Alia posing in a white and red frock as she poses with her parents. On the other hand, Shaheen is dressed in a black tee and pyjamas. Their parents, Mahesh and Soni can be seen standing beside them.

“This one is from Seychelles when the girls were small and we were shooting ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ there," Soni wrote in the caption while sharing the picture. She further revealed that it is part of a Twitter trend for which users are supposed to share pictures of themselves with ‘water’ in the frame.

Advertisement

“Probably. No memory of the camera or who took it. Love Seychelles have so many lovely memories of it as we went quite a few times," Soni added while responding to a fan.

Papa Kehte Hain was released in 1996. It starred Jugal Hansraj, Mayuri Kango in the lead. Soni Razdan also featured in the film in supporting role along with Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Alok Nath.

Talking about Alia, she will be soon making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot. She will also star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Alia also has Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News