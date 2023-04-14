Alia Bhatt Posts 'Happy Moments' from Haldi, Dreamy Proposal on 1st Anniversary With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating one year of their wedding today. Alia took a trip down memory lane and shared some of the fondest moments with Ranbir to mark the special day. Sharing, heartwarming candids, she wrote “happy day."

The first photo is from their Haldi ceremony, which took place on April 13. The festivities took place in presence of friends and family members including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan and others.

The second photo is from the dreamy proposal planned by Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier in an episode of Koffee With Karan, Alia spoke about how Ranbir Kapoor proposed to her in Maasai Mara. Not divulging too many details, the actor said, “In terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because I was not expecting it. We were not even talking about it. We were talking about it for a very long time but then there were so many pandemic delays, that we decided we won’t talk about it. We’ll just go with feeling. And that’s exactly what he did. He didn’t tell anyone. He just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place, Maasai Mara."

The third picture features the couple dancing. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating way back in 2017, when they met on the sets of Brahmastra. They made their relationship official in 2018 at actress Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception. Ever since then the couple has been painting the town red with their love story.

On 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 in their Mumbai home. The same year, they announced their pregnancy, and welcomed their first baby Raha in November.

Sharing a bundle of dreamy moments from her special day, the actress wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand will next be seen in Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

