Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor 'Baffled' By Kangana Ranaut's Attack, Choose To 'Ignore It'?

Last week, Kangana Ranaut left the internet stunned when she accused a Bollywood couple of being in a ‘fake marriage’. Her description of the couple had the internet jumping to the conclusion that she might be talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. While Alia and Ranbir haven’t reacted to her claims and the online chatter around it, a source close to the couple has claimed that the Brahmastra stars have opted to ‘ignore’ the incident.

The alleged insider added that the couple is apparently ‘baffled’ by the potshots but have decided not to pay heed to the situation. The alleged grapevine told Koi Moi, “They think it’s best to ignore it. They are baffled by the intensity of the attack. It seems very strange because neither Ranbir nor Alia know this lady (Kangana Ranaut) beyond a hello and hi." News18 couldn’t confirm the authencity of the report at the time of publishing.

For the unversed, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories last week and said that the couple is allegedly living on separate floors. “In another news a farzi husband wife jodi who lives on separate floors and pretend to be a couple are spreading fake news about movie announcements which aren’t being made also calling a brand owned by Myntra their own… besides no one wrote about how wife and daughter was snubbed from a recent family trip, while so called husband was texting me begging and pleading to meet him. This farzi jodi needs to be exposed."

While Kangana refrained from taking any names, netizens are convinced that she seemingly took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir had recently joined his mother Neetu Kapoor in London for her birthday, while Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha stayed back in India.