Alia Bhatt, Ranbir, Karan Johar, Ayan Have Brahmastra Reunion At Manish Malhotra's Party | Photos

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani afterparty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani afterparty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 09:24 IST

Mumbai, India

Manish Malhotra held a party at his residence following the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai.

A special Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani screening was held in Mumbai on Tuesday (July 25) night. Needless to say, it was a star-studded event. After the screening, our favourite actors headed to Manish Malhotra’s residence for an afterparty. And guess what? It was no less than a Brahmastra reunion too.

In the pictures that surfaced online, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen waving at the paparazzi as they arrived at ace designer Manish Malhotra’s house. The two were also followed by Ayan Mukerji, who directed Brahmastra and Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions produced the 2022 movie. Check out the pictures here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twin in black for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after party. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar flaunts his smile as he poses for paps outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ayan Mukerji keeps his look simple yet dashing at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after-party. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Among others, Rocky aka Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor also attended Manish Malhora’s party.

Rocky aka Ranver Singh snapped outside Manish Malhotra’s residence. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora looks hottest in black as she attends Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after-party. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor pose together for paps. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

    • Meanwhile, talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, the film marks Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after over a decade. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. RRKPK also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog, and numerous prominent performers.

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will hit theatres on July 28.

    About the Author

    Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

