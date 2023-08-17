Alia Bhatt Accused of 'Lying' After Netizen Digs Out Old Video of Her Applying Lipstick; Fans Defend

Alia Bhatt has been accused of ‘lying’ after the video featuring her hack to apply lipstick and her controversial statement about Ranbir Kapoor went viral. Earlier this week, a video of Alia was shared online in which the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star revealed she doesn’t apply lipstick the traditional way. In a video for Vogue India, Alia said that instead of moving the lipstick around her lips, she moves her lips around her lipstick.

Following the viral video, a Reddit user dug out an old video in which Alia was seen applying the lipstick in a traditional style and accused her of ‘lying’. “Why is Alia lying about the way she puts on lipstick lol?" the user asked as they shared the video from what appears to be one of her vlogs.

The video has drawn divided reactions. While some suggest that Alia is trying to show her ‘quirky’ side to the camera, many others defended Alia. “Didn’t she say that it is a way for her to do when after eating or such as it icks her out ? I’ve seen her mention it in multiple videos now not only that one," a fan defended her. “I’ve seeing another video of her saying she puts her mouth on the lipstick and not her lipstick on the mouth," added another.