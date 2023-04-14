Alia Bhatt Dubbed 'Liar' After Neetu Reveals She And Ranbir Wanted Wedding in South Africa; Watch

A year has passed but the craze around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is far from over. The power couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding at their Mumbai home Vastu on April 14, 2022. Although speculations were intense about their wedding, the couple kept the details under wraps up until the last day. Now, two old interviews of Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor have surfaced online where the two were seen revealing the details about the wedding. It was previously reported that Ranbir and Alia were planning to tie the knot in 2020.

Neetu Kapoor, speaking to Film Companion, informed that the couple wanted to have a destination wedding in South Africa, but eventually ended up having a ceremony on their own terrace. “Ranbir and Alia had planned so much that ‘we’ll go to South Africa, we’ll do a recee,’ and eventually, where did they do it? At their home. Since two years we were planning we’ll go here, and we were seeing pictures. We were going absolutely nuts. But this was the best, and she looked so beautiful," she said.

Advertisement

Whereas talking about a destination wedding, Alia Bhatt told Mid-Day, “I don’t like show off, it’s actually very stressful for me. The idea of taking people and travelling to another location and setting up that place. That’s just too stressful for me. We are not like big kind of celebratory people."

Now, netizens are dubbing Alia “liar" for saying that she doesn’t like destination wedding. One user wrote, “She’s just salty she didn’t get to do a destination wedding because it happened in a hurry, and now acting like she never wanted it." Another one said, “She could have simply said that initially she did want a destination wedding but it didn’t work out."

Advertisement

Why did Alia-Ranbir cancel their destination wedding?

Many were surprised to see how the two went for a simple wedding. According to several media reports, the couple cancelled the idea of a destination wedding in South Africa owing to the pandemic and ended up holding their wedding ceremony in Mumbai itself.

Back then, Alia Bhatt told Mid-Day she wanted to get married at her house, where Ranbir and she lived together for the past many years since their relationship began. Needless to say, the whole wedding including the pre-wedding festivities was like a dream. Reportedly, there were 40 guests at the wedding and 40 friends at the wedding reception afterwards. In attendance were close friends such as Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to name a few.

Advertisement

It was in November of the same year when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl into the world. Their happiness knew no bounds as Alia Bhatt shared the big news in a beautiful Instagram post. They later revealed her name. In a heartfelt post, Alia Bhatt shared that her daughter’s name is ‘Raha’. Alia and Ranbir are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here