Alia, Ranveer, Karan Celebrate Rocky Aur Rani's Successful Box Office Opening: 'Love Hain Toh Sab Hain'

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar reunited to celebrate the successful box office opening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which released on Friday (July 28), has collected Rs 45 crore in its opening weekend in India. Alia took to Instagram and shared with Ranveer and Karan along with a message of gratitude for all the love the film recieved.

“Love hain toh sab hain!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. eternally grateful! 💛💛💛 Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani," she wrote. In the photo, Alia and Ranveer were seen twinning in white while Karan opted for an orange outfit.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani witness an impressive jump on Sunday. “IT’S ROCKING… #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a solid show of strength on Day 3 [Sun]… The phenomenal jump on Sat and Sun has given its theatrical journey the much-required boost… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 45.90 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.