Alia Bhatt Reacts After Ranveer Singh Calls Student Of The Year 'Deepest Film', Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are running on a hectic schedule to promote their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the last few days before its release. On some occasions, the director, Karan Johar has also joined them. But there is no harm in having some fun amid the hustle and bustle of the release. Recently, a video of Ranveer engaging in fun banter about Alia’s debut film, Student Of The Year, went viral on the Internet. Additionally, what caught everyone’s attention was Alia’s adorable reaction.

A short clip that is featured on Reddit shows Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at one of the many promotional events. One can also hear Karan Johar in the background. In the video, Ranveer remarks to Karan, “Student Of The Year is one of your deepest films." Karan seems to agree and responds sarcastically, saying, “Yes, Student of the year of one of my deepest cinematic piece of work." Alia, on the other hand, eyes Ranveer for his comment. The actress is then seen sticking her tongue out at Ranveer and gesturing that she agrees with Karan. This made Ranveer Singh laugh out loud on the stage.

Advertisement

Netizens were quite amazed to witness this fun interaction between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt One user wrote, “This is such an adorable interaction," while another said, “She looked beautiful doing that."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt were in Kolkata earlier this week to promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. As Alia plays a Bengali character Rani Chatterjee, she made an effort to address the crowd with a fluent Bengali speech. However, on stage, Ranveer once again was having fun at the expense of Alia forgetting her lines. Alia shared a video of the same on her Instagram handle.