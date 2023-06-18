Alia Bhatt Reacts To Her ‘Short Screen Time’ In Heart of Stone Trailer, Says 'I Am Not Too Worried'

On Saturday (June 17), Alia Bhatt unveiled the trailer for her Hollywood debut movie, Heart of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. The trailer was launched at the Netflix’s annual Tudum event in Sao Paulo. At the red carpet of the event, Alia was asked about how she would react if her fans found her screentime in the trailer too short.

“Woh toh hoga hi (That’s bound to happen). But I’m also not too worried about that because I feel at the end of the day you have to get sense of what the story is about and how the story leads you to the final film. That’s all that matters," Alia told Mid-Day.

Alia Bhatt began filming Heart Of Stone in May last year, after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. A few pictures of her when she was pregnant with Raha while shooting for the film were also shared by fans in July.

In an earlier interview, Alia opened up about bagging Heart Of Stone. “My team sent me the script and they said, ‘You know they would like for you to read the script and if you are interested, we can get you to Zoom meet with the director’. Thanks to Zoom, a lot of this has become possible," she said as quoted by India Today.