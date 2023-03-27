Alia Bhatt, who started her Bollywood career with Student Of The Year in 2012, is now one of the prominent actresses in the Hindi film industry. Ever since her debut, her name has always popped up in debates over nepotism. However, the actress has never avoided addressing the issue and has always presented her views on the same. Recently, an old video of Alia Bhatt opening up about being labelled as a “nepo kid” has resurfaced on the internet.

During a conversation with Film Companion, Alia Bhatt expressed her frustrations about being labelled as a “nepo kid” and receiving constant negativity in the form of snake emojis on her social media posts. “Nepo, nepo kid, this that and oh my god, ‘she is so this’ and that. I get snakes constantly on my pictures, and am like, ‘What have I done?’,” Alia can be heard saying. To the actress’ statement, Manoj Bajpayee is seen laughing while Deepika Padukone, who is also among the lead Bollywood actresses, appears to be disinterested. The video also featured Ranveer Singh and south star Vijay Sethupathi. Watch the viral video:

Previously, a video resurfaced on the internet in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed admiration for Alia Bhatt's work and talent. However, she also highlighted the support that Alia receives from filmmaker Karan Johar. In the video, Aishwarya can be heard saying, “I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead."

In the meantime, following her maternity break, the actress has returned to work and posted a picture of herself from the sets of her forthcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in crucial roles. The film will hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023.

Apart from that, Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper’s directorial Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, Jamie Dorman and Sophie Okonedo in crucial roles. The project is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release on August 11, 2023.

