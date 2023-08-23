Alia Bhatt Recalls Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Surprise For Her In Bulgaria: 'He Flew A Cake From London...'

Alia Bhatt, who’s currently basking in the success of her debut Hollywood project Heart of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, reminisced about a birthday surprise from her then-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia, who’s quite a foodie, shared a sweet story about their time shooting Brahmastra in Bulgaria. She recalled, “He was my boyfriend at the time, and we were shooting a movie together in Bulgaria. There’s a particular milk cake from L’Eto in London that I’m obsessed with, and he flew the cake from London to Bulgaria so that I could cut it on my birthday. I literally did not share it, even with him!"

Alia Bhatt’s recent video caused a stir on social media. She shared that her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, used to ask her to remove lipstick because he liked her natural lip colour when they were dating. This video made many people on social media upset, with some calling Ranbir a “controlling husband."

In the video, posted by Vogue India on Instagram, Alia showed her different way of putting on lipstick. She said, “The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick… I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip."