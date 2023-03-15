As Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday today, messages and fan edits from all over the world are pouring in. Her family members and friends have also taken to their social media handle to wish her. Alia’s mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a major throwback photo of hers and wrote “Happy birthday BAHURANI. Only love n more love" with a queen crown emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared an adorable photo of herself with Alia and wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best actress… love you so much Alia (with heart emojis)." She added, “Sending you a big hug from your favourite place." Alia’s best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and shared a photo from her wedding reception. “Through thick and thicker happy birthday ali," she said.

Have a look at the birthday wishes :

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too shared a throwback photo of the Highway actress and wrote, “Happy happiest bday darling Aaloo @aliaabhatt."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April 2022, welcomed their first baby girl Raha in November 2022. They have recently jetted off to London with their daughter. Reportedly, the actress will be finishing the last leg of shoot for her debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.

The actress recently wrapped the shooting of her highly anticipated romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. For the same, she was in Kashmir with her daughter. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand recently starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film has become a massive hit earning positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

