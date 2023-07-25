Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla, Forgets Lines On Stage In Kolkata; Ranveer Singh Mocks 'Exam Ke Din Bhool Gayi'

In Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky aur Rani kii prem kahani, Alia Bhatt portrays a Bengali character. During her visit to Kolkata to launch the song Dhindhora Baje Re, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes moment where she was seen practising her Bangla skills before going on stage. However, when she appeared on stage with Ranveer, everything seemed to go awry as she forgot everything she had practised.

She learns “Tomader Shobai ke Onek dhonnobad ekhane ashar jonyo (Thank you for being here)" and “Dhindhora khub bhalo lagbe (You all will really like Dhindhora)" in Bengali before taking to the stage. When she forgets the lines on stage, Ranveer jokingly pokes her and says, “So cute, yaar. Tu homework karke ayi thi. Exam ke time sab bhool gayi."

At the launch Alia looked gorgeous in a red and pink chiffon sari. She opted for the classic smokey eyes and nude lips look. The actress took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the Kolkata visit.