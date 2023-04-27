Trends :Jiah Khan Case LiveCitadel ReviewSamantha Ruth PrabhuAR RehmanDunki SRK
Home » Movies » Alia Bhatt Reminds Us of Gulabo From Shahid Kapoor's Shaandaar With New Look, Kareena Kapoor Reacts

Alia Bhatt Reminds Us of Gulabo From Shahid Kapoor's Shaandaar With New Look, Kareena Kapoor Reacts

Alia Bhatt stepped out looking nothing less than a boss lady in a suit. Kareena Kapoor was all love for the look!

Advertisement

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 14:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt's new look a thumbs up!
Kareena Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt's new look a thumbs up!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt served boss lady vibes with her look in a recent outing and Kareena Kapoor was in awe of her! The actress, on Wednesday night, was seen attending a fashion awards show in Mumbai wearing a grey checkered suit. Alia brought back memories of her and Shahid Kapoor’s song Gulabo, from their film Shaandaar (2015) in which she wore a similar coloured suit when she walked the red carpet.

It has now been revealed that Rhea Kapoor styled Alia Bhatt for the event. The producer and fashionista took to Instagram and shared pictures of Alia’s look from the night along with the caption, “World domination." Kareena took to the comments section and praised Alia and Rhea. “Uffffffffffffffflove her and ok you also ❤️."

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor was also all praise for the duo. She dropped a bomb emoji to show her love. Fans also praised Alia. “She has never looked cooler," a fan wrote. “Just another slayer look made by ALIA X RHEA," another wrote. “Excuse me, are you Alia’s new stylist?? Because dang, all the looks you styled for her are some of her very best yet Alia x Rhea - dream team," added a third comment.

Alia’s new look comes just a few days before she is set to mark her debut on the MET Gala red carpet. Alia confirmed that she will be making a debut at the MET Gala earlier this month. Alia, who is going to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone this year, will be walking down the red carpet of the event wearing an outfit by Prabal Gurung.

Details about her outfit are still under wraps. Alia is no stranger to Prabal. The actress has often sported outfits designed by him in the past. Prabal is also a popular designer in Hollywood, with stars such as Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello wearing outfits designed by his label.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

first published: April 27, 2023, 14:18 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 14:18 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi Makes Jaws Drop In Figure-hugging Embellished Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh Give Glam Goals In Stylish Black Dresses, See Pics