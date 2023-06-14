Alia Bhatt Reveals Her 'True Struggle' During Her Visit To Seoul in New Video; Watch

Alia Bhatt faced troubles during her visit to Seoul and it was her mismanaged packing to be blamed. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a new vlog on her YouTube channel to take fans through her make-up process for the Gucci event in Seoul last month. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star travelled to South Korea last month to participate in the Gucci Cruise 2024 event. She joined several South Korean stars including K-pop singer and actress IU.

In the new vlog, Alia revealed she did her own hair and make-up for the event. However, during the process, she faced ‘true struggle’ after she realised she forgot a number of products that would have helped her look perfect for the night. Nevertheless, she managed to put together a simple yet fresh look for the night. Throughout the process, Alia also appeared to be struggling with a cold.

Alia made her way to the event wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of high-heels. She was seen carrying a transparent bag. Not only was her look the talk of the town but her Gucci bag also drew attention. While she posed solo at the event, at the Gucci Cruise show, she was seated beside South Korean star IU.

Sharing photos from the event, she addressed the chatter about her bag and said, “yes the bag was empty."