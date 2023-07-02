Alia Bhatt Reveals She Filmed Tum Kya Mile Just 4 Months After Raha Was Born; Watch

Fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are surely in for a visual treat after the first song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released recently. Well, the teaser has already created a much-needed buzz among the audience. And now the makers have shared a video of the behind-the-scenes revealing the effort and creativity that went into bringing this mesmerizing track to life. But there is a shocking revelation that actress Alia made in this video.

Do you know she filmed this song just 4 months after Raha was born? Yes, you are reading right. Just a month after delivery, Alia was spotted going to the gym to get back into shape. In the video, which was shared on Youtube, the actress can be heard saying that she feels so ‘happy’ after seeing the final product as she can proudly say that she did the song four months after having her baby girl Raha. The song Tum Kya Mile has been getting a lot of love from fans. Right from chiffon saree to dancing in the snow, the song has all features of Yash Raj’s films. Alia is surely looking extremely beautiful in stunning colour combinations of sarees. The making video of Tum Kya Mile’s song takes the audience on a journey, delving into the creative process behind the song’s choreography, music composition, and overall visual aesthetics. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s electrifying chemistry is palpable, as they beautifully bring their characters to life through graceful dance moves and expressions.

Advertisement

The beautifully shot song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. KJo paid homage to his guru Yash Chopra and revived his style of romance. In the BTS video, Ranveer is heard saying, “The essence of the song goes along with the way it’s been captured, there is a certain lyricism to it. Every Karan Johar movie has to have one sparkling gem of a love song and in our film, that’s Tum Kya Mile." Alia adds, “There is like that quintessential ode to Yash Chopra kind of love song. It’s my first love song in the snow wearing chiffon sarees and singing at high speed."

Watch the video here: