An old interview of Alia Bhatt has surfaced on social media in which the actress spoke about her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s relationship. The interview was conducted during the promotions of Alia’s 2019 movie Kalank which she mentioned that her father met her mother because ‘he had an extramarital affair’. The Brahmastra actress also clarified that she does not ‘propagate’ infidelity, she understands that “the nature of a human is not always easy".

“My father met my mother because he had an extramarital affair. I am not as black and white about life; sometimes in life, things happen for a reason. Of course, you would not want to propagate infidelity and I don’t propagate it, but I understand the nature of human — it’s not always that easy and it is something that’s prevalent," Alia told The Asian Age in 2019.

Advertisement

In the same interview, Alia had also urged everyone to look at infidelity ‘in a different way’. “You can’t say it (infidelity) doesn’t exist or it can’t exist. It does! So try and understand it, look at it in a different way, or disagree with it, but have some perspective over it and don’t turn your head away," she had said.

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan were secretly dating one another before they tied the knot in 1986. Before Soni, Mahesh was married to Kiran Bhatt. He has two children with Kiran - Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl in November of the same year and named her Raha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot. She will also star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. Alia also has Jee Lee Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here