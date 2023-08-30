Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan Starrer Inshallah To Be Revived? Here’s The Truth

Inshallah, one of the dream projects of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has always grabbed attention. The film, in which Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan will be seen as lead stars, faced a setback when it was shelved due to creative differences between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan. Back then both celebrities took to their social handles and informed the fans. The news surely left fans disheartened. However, now recent developments have once again rife with speculations that the project might be revived.

India Today, in its exclusive chat with Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, shared the truth. When asked about the film, she replied to the portal, “It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It is all his idea and it is ready. It has to come naturally and has to come from within… that now I want to make this." It is worth mentioning here that Inshallah was announced in 2019. But in the same year, the film was shelved.

Advertisement

Production designer and celebrity interior designer Rupin Suchak exclusively revealed to News18 that Inshallah was scrapped due to creative differences between Bhansali and Salman. “Fortunately or unfortunately, the film didn’t make it to floors because of a showdown that happened, and Salman walked away from the sets. Salman and Bhansali didn’t want to do the film together. I spent a year pre-planning the set with Bhansali. We were in the USA for about three months scouting the location," he told News18 Showsha.