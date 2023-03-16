Alia Bhatt is enjoying a new phase in her life, that of motherhood. At the same time, she has also returned to work months after welcoming her daughter Raha. Therefore, in a recent interview, the Brahmastra actress was asked about the ‘guilt’ she feels as a mother while leaving Raha at home for work.

Alia mentioned that she cannot ‘sit and complain’ because she chose to be an actress, producer or mother. She explained that life is tough for everyone and might not always be a ‘smooth path’.

“Yes, I have a lot of clutter in my mind and I like being on top of things. But as far as the mother thing goes, it is a new experience, and anything new can be challenging. But when I have low energy, just one look at my baby and I have 1000-watt energy. I chose to be an actor, a producer, an entrepreneur and a mother. So I can’t sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard’. But life is tough for everyone, life is not always going to be a smooth path. You just have to keep moving, but a good night’s sleep is always the way to recuperate for me," she told Humans of Bombay.

Alia also mentioned that feeling guilty is a ‘very regular feeling’ and added, “You just need to tell yourself that you are doing your best. And of course, I think all the big corporations/companies should give mothers their maternity leave. It’s something that I would like to loudly say."

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor also shared how Alia is an ‘overstressed’ parent but called himself a ‘chill dad’. “She is very stressful. So I will have to be that little bit of a calming factor. And I feel sometimes you’re a little overprotective about children ki ‘don’t do this or that, don’t meet people’. But I feel the more you are easy with it, a human being adapts, and a human being’s immunity also gets better as they grow older. So I don’t think we should be overprotective," he told Kareena on What Women Want.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the shooting for which is already completed. The film will hit theatres in July this year. Besides this, Alia also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her pipeline.

