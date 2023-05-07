Alia Says Ranbir Doesn't Like Her Raising Her Voice When She's Angry, Calls His Mind ‘Saint-like’

Alia Bhatt has been married to Ranbir Kapoor for over a year now. They dish out major couple goals and also have a baby girl named Raha. The actress recently revealed that she envy’s her husband, and also opened up about how he advises her to keep her calm as she gets angry very easily.

Recently in a rapid-fire session, the access was asked about one thing that makes her angry. To which, the Dear Zindagi actress revealed, “The one thing that immediately puts me into a fit of anger is incompetence. And I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband doesn’t like when my voice goes above the decibel, because he thinks it’s not fair and it’s important to be kind even when you’re unhappy." She also said that she envies Ranbir a lot. “I envy my husband Ranbir. He has a saint-like mind."

Ranbir Kapoor had also earlier shared that he doesn’t like Alia’s ‘loud personality’. During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, the actor talked about Alia having a “very loud personality…she talks a lot; she is very vivacious." He then said, “Now I think two girls like this at home would be quite a daunting task for me. So, I hope Raha is quiet like me so we can handle Alia."

Alia Bhatt recently made her grand Met Gala debut this year. The actress made heads turn on the red carpet in a voluminous white gown with pearls designed by Prabal Gurung. Speaking about her Met Gala look on Instagram, Alia said, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look."

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED," she added.

Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is slated to release on July 28. Ranbir on the other hand, will next be seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

