Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood with the arrival of her baby daughter Raha. The actress welcomed the bundle of joy with Ranbir Kapoor back in November last year. The actress is now balancing both her professional and personal commitments. She shared with a magazine about how her life has changed with Raha being around.

In an interview with Elle, Alia shared that she loves to ‘build a colour-coordinated wardrobe for her little daughter, like most new mothers’. She then added that one thing she really enjoys the most is reading books to her. The proud mommy shared that Raha listens to her attentively, even though she is still an infant.

She shared, “She is pretty small right now. But, I love reading books as she listens attentively. I’m planning to launch storybooks soon. I have a couple of ideas, but I am not very good with language. So I may or may not write them. But, my sister Shaheen Bhatt will definitely be a part of this. The idea is to release a series of nine books, which are based on emotions like joy, kindness, and hope."

Earlier during an event, when the actress was asked if she would slow down to focus on her family life, the Highway actress shared, “I am a take-each-day kind of a person. I will take it one day at a time and will definitely give it my best. But definitely, priorities have changed. My number one priority in my life is my daughter, who I love deeply. My next love, or next to next… or actually my first love is movies and cinema and working. I will try my best and maybe it will be quality over quantity, jo buri baat nahi hai (which is not a bad thing)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will also star Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film has been slated to release on July 28. Apart from this, the actress also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

