Trends :Niharika KonidelaRanbir KapoorAdipurushAnimalVarun Tej
Home » Movies » Alia Bhatt Shares Her Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Pre-teaser Video

Alia Bhatt Shares Her Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Animal Pre-teaser Video

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will be hitting the theatres on August 11.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 13:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt All Hearts For Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.
Alia Bhatt All Hearts For Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Alia Bhatt never shies away from extending her support to her husband in all his ventures.  Being Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest cheerleader, she recently took to her Instagram handle to give a shout-out to Ranbir’s next film outing Animal. The makers unveiled Ranbir’s look in a pre-teaser video. Sharing the video, she dropped in a bundle of fire and heart eyes emojis.

With Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is returning on-screen this year in a rugged, never-before-seen avatar. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, he will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The actor beefed up for the role and it seems like Ranbir is going to have everyone talking about the film’s release. The short clip features singers Bhupinder Babbal and Manan Bhardwaj singing to the lines penned by Bhupinder Babbal while a bloodthirsty Ranbir is out to kill.

Alia Bhatt cheers for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

Advertisement

Animal also marks Ranbir’s first collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This will be Sandeep’s second Bollywood film. He had made his Hindi film debut with the remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh, with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. This will also be Ranbir’s first film with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Ranbir Kapoor’s last film was Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The film was well received by fans and critics and even entered the Rs 100 crore club. Animal also promises a successful box office run. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

On the personal front, Alia and Ranbir recently welcomed a baby girl. They named her Raha. She married Ranbir earlier last year before dating him for 5 years. They even starred in a film together titled ‘Brahmastra’. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The movie turned out to be a box-office success too.

RELATED NEWS

Alia on the other hand, will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.  

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: June 11, 2023, 13:02 IST
last updated: June 11, 2023, 13:02 IST
Read More