Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Photo Clicked By Ranbir Kapoor, Discusses Parenthood During AMA

Back in 2022, Soni Razdan had treated fans to some never-before-seen photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. This year held significant milestones for the couple. They not only exchanged wedding vows in April but also welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November. Soni took to Instagram to share a reel that recapped the past year and it featured unseen moments of the couple from their time in Masai Mara, including the day Ranbir proposed to Alia and their wedding.

Cut to present day in 2023, during an Instagram Q&A session, Alia was asked whether Ranbir was the one behind her profile picture on Instagram. In response, she uploaded another image from their trip to Kenya, captioning it, “Yes!!! Even this one.. he’s my most fav photographer.. EVER!!" The picture captures Alia, kneeling in front of a bonfire with a jeep in the background, suggesting they might have been on an animal safari. She’s wears a camouflage shirt, khaki pants, and boots, with her hair down and no makeup.

On being asked about managing work and parenting, she wrote, “Parenting is a lifelong role. . I don’t think you can ever have all the answers or be perfect.. all I strive to do is live each day with love and only love.. because there’s no such thing as too much love."