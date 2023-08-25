Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh To Go Through Instense 3-month Prep For YRF Female-Led Spy Film?

Just a few months back, it was reported that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh has joined Yash Raj’s Spy Universe. With the recent success of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Aditya Chopra is keen on expanding the canvas with a female-centric spy film. Now another exciting development about the same has come to light where Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will go through 3 months of intense preparation before they go on floors.

As per a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the actor duo will commence the shooting in 2024. The source revealed, “Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will play YRF’s first supercool lady spies, joining the biggest male superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in what stands as India’s most successful movie universe. Given the film’s dynamic, action-packed nature, both Alia and Sharvari will undergo a rigorous three-month preparation regimen for their action sequences. This will include training in mixed martial arts. The film will be made on a huge scale and requires both actresses to be in prime physical condition, ready for the demanding action sequences they will tackle together. They will start their prep after finishing their current commitments."

It should also be noted that neither Sharvani nor YRF has officially confirmed the news of the former’s entry in the Spy Universe movie with Alia Bhatt as of now. However, if the report comes out to be true, it will be the first time that Alia and Sharvari will be sharing the screen.