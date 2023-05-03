Alia Bhatt SKIPS Met Gala After Party? Actress Returns to Mumbai Hours After Her Debut

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt seems to have skipped the MET Gala After Party on Monday night (Tuesday afternoon IST) to return home. The actress was spotted back in the bay just hours after her memorable MET Gala debut. The paparazzi spotted Priyanka making her way out of the airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. Heading home, Alia was seen wearing a casual ensemble and smiling for the cameras.

Alia appeared to be travelling alone. On Monday (Tuesday, IST), Alia made headlines after she walked the red carpet of the MET Gala. She made her debut wearing a voluminous gown embroidered with one lakh pearls designed by Prabal Gurung.

With every inch of the bodice covered in pearls, Alia’s all-white gown featured a dramatic sheer train. She chose a fingerless glove to accentuate her pearly attire had a scooped neckline and a voluminous skirt. With her stylish ensemble doing all the talking, Alia went minimal when it came to her makeup. She opted for smoky eyes, and nude lips which elevate her fashion game. Lastly, a pair of statement earrings drenched in pearls and spikes rounded off her entire look.

Speaking about Alia’s MET Gala debut, Prabal took to Instagram and revealed that this was not the first time he tried to get her to attend the Gala. “It was my dearest friend Karan Johar’s 40th birthday in Mumbai, where I first met Alia. ⁠I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her… To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special," he said.

⁠

“We’ve talked about a Met moment for a long time. I have invited her before, but she’s always been wise enough to say let’s wait. This time however, she felt it was the right moment, so she said yes and off we went to our wildest imaginations along with Anaita to create a homage to Karl that celebrated her heritage (100,000 pearls hand embroidered in Mumbai), my love for Karl ( he is my master, and yes he did give me my CVFF award 😊) and all made in New York," he added. “Alia, forever grateful we will have this for posterity. Thank you for the beautiful memory. ⁠Been a fan of your talent for the longest time and of your generous, kind soul and heart; a grateful friend," he said.

⁠

