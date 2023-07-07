Alia Bhatt Sports Comfy Casuals As She Heads Out For A Dubbing Session, Fans Call Her 'Rani'

Days after superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the film and it looks promising. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani offers a family drama we’ve all been craving for years now. Hence, Alia Bhatt has been quite a busy bee as she was recently spotted at a dubbing studio in Bandra.

In a clip shared by popular paparazzo handle Viral Bhayani, we can see Alia donning a beautiful blue, light green and yellow co-ord shirt and pants exiting the recording studio. She also waved at the camera and smiled throughout before heading towards her car. The Darlings actress was presumably out for a dubbing session for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, fans swarmed the comment section with compliments and best wishes. One of them wrote,

“Alia Bhatt is always unique and very beautiful “. Another one commented, “Most humble actress❤️". Someone else said, “Cuteness overloaded “. A fan also stated, “QUEEN ❤️"

The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani gives a glimpse into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lives stand as a stark contrast to one another. While Rocky is a beefed-up Punjabi boy hailing from an affluent Punjabi family, Rani belongs to a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence is given an importance over anything else. In what Karan had once described as a story from ‘a real life family anecdote’ that was shared by his father, late producer Yash Johar, these forces collide and fall in love, but there’s a twist.