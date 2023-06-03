Alia Bhatt Spotted With Raha At Kareena Kapoor Khan's House, Fans Say, 'Like Mother, Like Daughter'

Trust Alia Bhatt for creating headlines everyday. Whether it was her glamourous look at Met Gala or her exceptional bond with her daughter Raha, the Gangubai Kathiawad actress never fails to be the talk of the town. Following that trajectory, Alia Bhatt was recently spotted outside Kareena Kapoor’s house with her daughter in arms.

On Saturday, Viral Bhayani shared a clip on their Instagram handle that clearly captured Alia Bhatt heading towards Kareena Kapoor’s house. She had baby Raha in her arms whose face was concealed behind emojis. The Brahamastra actress momentarily turned and looked at the camera before continuing her walk towards Kareena’s house. She was also accompanied by a nanny. Alia sported a white outfit for the day.

Soon after, netizens reacted with endearing comments for the celeb mom and her daughter. One of them wrote, “Raha’s mumma with Raha herself(with red heart emojis and heart eyes emojis)". Another one commented, “Raha Baby!! I want to see her!" Someone else said, “Awww Alia with Raha!!" A fan also stated, “Like mother like daughter (pink heart emojis)".

Alia Bhatt’s grandfather, Narendranath Razdan passed away on Thursday, June 1. He was 95. The actress’ grandfather was unwell for a while now and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, he had a lung infection due to which his health condition deteriorated a few days back.