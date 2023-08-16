Alia Bhatt Talks About Dealing Toxicity Amid Outrage Against Ranbir Kapoor: 'Words Meant to Hurt...'

Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on dealing with toxicity and criticism hours after she sparked online outrage against Ranbir Kapoor with her latest interview. The actress hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and tackled various questions. One of the question was “What’s a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?" The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star said the only way criticism that matters is constructive criticism.

“Constructive criticism is the best way to grow.. but words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them.. No one can take (who you) are away from you.. Cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you," she wrote.

Her Instagram Story came after Ranbir and Alia were subjected to criticism after Alia made a controversial statement in a Vogue India interview. In the interview, Alia was presenting a lipstick tutorial when she revealed that Ranbir would often ask her to “wipe off" her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour.