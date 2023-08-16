Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Alia Bhatt Talks About Dealing Toxicity Amid Outrage Against Ranbir Kapoor: 'Words Meant to Hurt...'

Alia Bhatt sparked outrage after she spoke about Ranbir Kapoor.
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 18:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt spoke about tackling criticism in her recent Ask Me Anything session.

Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on dealing with toxicity and criticism hours after she sparked online outrage against Ranbir Kapoor with her latest interview. The actress hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and tackled various questions. One of the question was “What’s a great way to deal with toxicity and criticism?" The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star said the only way criticism that matters is constructive criticism.

“Constructive criticism is the best way to grow.. but words that are meant to hurt you can only hurt if you let them.. No one can take (who you) are away from you.. Cultivate a life so full of love and gratitude that toxicity wouldn’t even REACH you," she wrote.

Her Instagram Story came after Ranbir and Alia were subjected to criticism after Alia made a controversial statement in a Vogue India interview. In the interview, Alia was presenting a lipstick tutorial when she revealed that Ranbir would often ask her to “wipe off" her lipstick when he was her boyfriend because he liked her natural lip colour.

    • “The reason I do this, I’ll tell you why is because a lot of time after eating I touch up my lipstick, I don’t know, I think something about moving the lipstick across my mouth is just way more tedious as opposed to moving my mouth across the lipstick… I thought, that was just something that I worked out for myself and then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn’t my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say ‘Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off’. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip," she said.

    The video in question has sparked a massive outrage on social media, with netizens calling Ranbir “a controlling husband."

    About the Author

    Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18.

    first published: August 16, 2023, 18:39 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 18:39 IST
