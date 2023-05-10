Alia Bhatt Talks About THIS Cute Habit of Raha; Calls It ‘Best Thing That Happened To Me’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first daughter Raha last year in November. The couple is completely enjoying this phase to the fullest. Well, they are not in favour of revealing her face in public but always share her little details. In a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Alia revealed a cute habit of Raha and called it the best thing of her life.

Talking to the magazine, the Rocky Aur Rani Ke Prem Kahani actress said, “My daughter started touching my face. I think that’s the best thing that’s happened to me this past week. Because now when I’m feeding her, she just takes a minute, looks up at me and starts touching my face. It’s like a romantic moment between the two of us. And it’s literally the best thing that’s ever happened to me in my life."

Recently, Alia’s video while getting ready for Met Gala 2023 was shared, and in that she was heard talking about her daughter. “So this is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter, Raha. And, she’s almost six months now and I’ve only been away from her for like 24 hours before this, like for one day. And now it’s almost going to be like, four days." The actor then shared how she makes sure to stay in touch with her. “And, I get a couple of seconds to video call her as soon as I wake up," she said.

Advertisement

Alia even shared a picture of Ranbir taking care of Raha and captioned it as ‘I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world.’

On the work front, Alia has a lot of interesting projects lined up. She will also be making her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone featuring Gal Gadot. Apart from this, the actress will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Reports are coming in that the shooting will start soon.