Alia Bhatt Talks Balancing Work and Personal Life: 'Now I Have a Daughter, a Husband…'

Alia Bhatt has come a long way in showbiz. With rich content-driven and commercial films, the actress had created a separate niche for herself, for which she enjoys a massive fan following. Now in a new interview, the actress opened up about balancing her work and life and prioritising her family over anything else.

While looking back at her 10-year-long journey in Bollywood, Alia said her priorities at work have evolved. In an interview with Femina, Alia shared, “As I cross a decade in cinema, my life over the decade has also changed a lot. I think there was a time when I was willing to make sacrifices of all kinds – of sleep and time with my family – and just continuously work and shoot. Now I have a family. I have a daughter. I have a husband. I also feel like all these 10 years, this time I did not spend with my parents, with my sister, with my friends – I want to be able to do that."

She added, “And, of course, never give up working, but try and bring about some balance. So, yes, that is the decision that I’ve consciously taken and it includes being present. I feel like, very often, we might not be working, but we’re on the phone talking, figuring things out, you know, doing some random things. So, I also just find lots of balance by not looking at my phone if I have nothing to do. I try to do it. Sometimes I fail miserably, sometimes, I succeed."

In the same interview, the actress also confessed that there are moments when she’s unable to take out time for herself while juggling personal and professional commitments. “Balance is not always consistent and something always has to suffer. You might think you can do everything and nothing will suffer. You might be able to do everything, but your peace of mind will probably suffer."

She added, “And I think that’s what happens very often because I want to be present with everything personally, and I want to be present professionally. But, in the bargain, I’m taking no time out for myself, giving myself no thought. So, I think it’s about trying to choose your biggest priority at that moment. Somebody once told me that you can never be a great parent or a great professional or a great daughter or a great anything. ‘Greatness’ is just extremely overrated."