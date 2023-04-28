Alia Bhatt Thanks 'Gorgeous Husband' Ranbir, 'Baby Girl' Raha As She Wins for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt recently won the best actress award at an event in Mumbai for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. After grabbing the trophy, the actress took to her Instagram handle, dropped pictures from the mega show and penned down an emotional note.

To begin with, Alia recalled her last day of shoot on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi and wrote, “The day we wrapped Gangubai Kathiawadi, with shaking hands and heavy hearts, I remember telling my wonderful crew. ‘No matter the outcome, just the experience of shooting the film, learning and growing under the guidance of Sanjay sir – that’s my blockbuster.’I left that set a different person – and that was ONLY because of this amazing team!"

The actress then expressed gratitude towards the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and thanked him for believing in her. “I will forever be in your debt!" Alia added. Interestingly, Bhansali also won the Best Director award at the same show.

Next, Alia talked about her family and loved ones and expressed how they have been a constant support to her. She not only mentioned her parents and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor but also remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor. Alia then mentioned her ‘gorgeous husband’ Ranbir Kapoor and ‘baby girl’ Raha.

“Mama, Papa, Tanna I love you .. my other mom — my mom-in-law & my father-in-law up there whose blessing is always with me. My gorgeous husband, for hearing me rant about my day for hours and motivating me whenever I was down and out! And my baby girl, who wasn’t there at the time, but I will continue to thank for the rest of my life for the joy and peace she brings to me," Alia concluded.

For the unversed, Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in February last year and helped in bringing back audiences to theatres after the coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Alia played the role of an activist and a girl who was pushed into prostitution. Her performance was widely loved by all.

